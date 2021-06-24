Peace restored between two farmers after fight in Mohill Mart
Two farmers who were charged with section 2 assaults against each other at Mohill Livestock Mart dropped the charges before the case started with their solicitors informing the court “peace has been restored” at last week's Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
David Gibbons, Caggle, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Padraig Giblin, Ballykileash, Dromore West, Sligo were both charged with section 2 assaults against each other at Mohill Livestock Mart on February 2, 2020.
Their solicitors informed gardai and the court that they each didn’t wish to proceed and that the actions were “out of character” for the two men.
They apologised to gardai. Judge Kevin Kilrane said the two men were “stubborn on the day” and probably had a “bad day at the mart.”
He agreed to strike out the charges but ordered each man to pay €200 to the poor box as a “slap on the wrist.”
The money was directed to local charity Mohill Resource Centre / Canon Donohoe Hall.
