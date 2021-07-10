‘Combative’ defendant convicted for no insurance at Leitrim Court

The case was heard at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court

A defendant who was described by the judge as “combative” on the last occasion he appeared in court was convicted of having no insurance when his case came before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.

Timothy Jones, Tamlaghtmore, Mohill, pleaded guilty to the offence on May 15, 2020 at Glebe St, Mohill.
Solicitor Colm Conway explained Mr Jones is now insured. He is living in Mohill and has three children with a fourth on the way and needed his licence.

Mr Jones said he had no excuse. He had just moved to Mohill from the north and hadn’t regularised his insurance details.
Judge Kevin Kilrane said Mr Jones had been “rather combative and difficult” on a previous occasion in court. Mr Conway said he had spoken to him about that.

He said he often came across that way but it was not his intention and he apologised.
Judge Kilrane convicted and fined him €300 for the offence, allowing four months to pay, and said he would not disqualify him.
A charge of failing to produce insurance was struck out.

