‘Diary of a Mohill Man’ supports Eslin Community Cardiac First Responders

Brian and Paddy Prendergast would like to thank everybody that supported their little Covid project, their book - Diary of a Mohill Man.

“It was intended really just to preserve the stories, and create a snapshot in time of 1950's Mohill, and by the reaction we received we think we might have done that,” said Brian.

“In the quantity we printed, it was never going to be a huge profit book, but we managed to raise €1,000 for the local Cardiac First Responders that cover Mohill,” he said.

From left to right, Ciara and Brody Turbett, Brian, Paddy and Grainne Bohan

Eslin Community First Responders are trained volunteers in CPR and Defibrillation, who are on call 24/7.

They respond to 112 / 999 calls for cardiac and respiratory arrest within a 5km range of Eslin Community Centre which includes Mohill.

They are always looking for volunteers and in the future hope to run more CPR classes. Their email address is eslincfr@gmail.com

“So as the book was written about the people of Mohill, we thought it would be nice to help 'protect' the people of Mohill.

“Thanks to Fintan Greenan in Paul's for helping us get it out there. It will still be available on the Amazon sites for a while or via https://DiaryofaMohillMan. com

“This was our little presentation to Ciara and Grainne of the Eslin Community Cardiac First Responders. Once again big thank you to all,” concluded Brian and Paddy.