Mohill Main Street to remain closed for two weeks following partial building collapse

In the interests of public safety, upper Main Street in Mohill will remain closed for two weeks following the partial collapse of a building facade on Thursday afternoon.

Leitrim County Council have issued a statement saying that they are continuing to work in with the owner of the building to resolve the situation.

"A meeting at the site with the owner and his structural engineers took place yesterday afternoon to determine the condition of the building," noted the statement.

"Following this meeting a plan is being prepared by the owners structural engineers to stabilise the building to prevent further collapse. In the interests of public safety, the R201 at Upper Main St., Mohill, will remain closed to vehicular traffic for a period of at least two weeks or until such time as the remedial/stabilisation works on the building are complete.

"The footbath in the vicinity of the building concerned has also been closed, however the footbath on the opposite side of the street remains open. Traffic diversions are in place in Mohill for the duration of the emergency street closure, with a one way system being implemented on the local roads that circulate Mohill town, as a temporary measure.

"Signage will be placed on the N4 advising motorists that Upper Main Street in Mohill is closed and traffic wishing access to Mohill from N4 should do so via the Dromod roundabout. Motorists are advised to follow the directional traffic signage. The situation remains under review."