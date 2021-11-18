Take a look at Gortletteragh's impressive new pitch development

2021 has seen Gortletteragh GAA taking massive strides in their ambitious new pitch development.

Following an uncertain 2020 where work on the new development was delayed, 2021 has seen the laying of topsoil, spreading the base level of sand and sowing of the seed. It has been great to see the grass springing up on the new pitch. Great credit must go to Michael Hyland and all his team at Hyland Turfcare for the excellent standard of the work to date.

We are developing a top-class community resource for the years to come that we can all be proud of and that we hope will secure the success of current and future generations,” says Terry Kelleher.



“The timing of our ambitious development is crucial as we believe that we are on the cusp of a very successful period backboned by the many players who have enjoyed underage success over the last few years.

“The development has both a focus on the GAA and the community. We have also developed a walking track around our existing pitch and the hope is that through time this will be extended around the new pitch also.

“While we have received some grant aid for our development the majority of the costs have to be raised by the club.

“We do not consider the costs involved as being a burden but as a significant investment in the youth, adults and people of the Gortletteragh Community.

“We have already reached out to club members and parishioners past and present to help us to achieve our ambitions and there has been a great response.



“Gortletteragh GAA would like to offer our sincere thanks to everyone who has donated generously to the project thus far and hope we can look forward to your continued support for this and future projects” says Terry.



For anyone who would consider donating to this development, details on how you can support the project can be found on www.gortletteragh.gaa.ie or by contacting any of the following: Colum Fox (087) 2624718, Barry Costello (085) 2072012, Terry Kelleher (087) 7381996 or Kevin Masterson (086) 2103381.

Any support will be greatly appreciated by us.