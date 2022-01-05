Stop/Go system will be in operation on South Leitrim road this week

A Stop-Go system will be in operation
Leitrim County Council is advising motorists that there will be Stop/Go in operation on the R202 Fenagh to Mohill Road from 4th to 7th January 2022.
There may be delays for traffic as a result so please allow extra time for your journey if you are travelling on this road.
