Mohill library re-opens today

Mohill's newly extended and refurbished library on Castle Street
Mohill's newly refurbished library re-opens today, Tuesday May 3.
Leitrim Library service says, "We have lots of new services and staff (welcome Emer). So we hope that you all come down to have a look."
The library re-opened to the public with it's new look at 12 noon today. It is open until 7pm this evening and is open again on Wednesday 10am- 1pm and 2pm - 5pm and on Saturday 10 am - 1pm.
