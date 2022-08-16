Local history, archaeology and the environment all feature in Heritage Week events at Mohill Library

As part of the Heritage Week events, the following has been organised at Mohill library:
-Tuesday, August 16 - Saturday, August 20
Free Family Heritage Trail. Call in and pick up your pack to learn about the history of Mohill town.
-Wednesday, August 17 at 3pm
Richard Whelan from BirdWatch Ireland will give a talk on Swifts. The talk will explore the world of Swifts and cover topics from Swift identification to ecology and conservation.
-Friday, August 19 from 2 - 5pm ‘Ask about Archaeology’
Have you ever wanted to ask an archaeologist a question?... or tell them about things you have come across in your locality. Drop-in and tell them what about you have found or ask a question.
