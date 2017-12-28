Extremely dangerous road conditions this morning

Road conditions are reported to be extremely dangerous in counties Leitrim, Cavan, Donegal, Sligo and Roscommon this morning.

Locally the R201 between Carrigallen and the N4/Mohill junction is very icy and conditions are also poor on the R280 and around the Manorhamilton area. There are reports of black ice around Glenfarne and Rossinver as well.

Whilst major roads are treated, local roads are not gritted and there are reports of cars getting into difficulty on a number of rural roads this morning. Motorists are advised to slow down and not make any unnecessary journeys.

According to the latest traffic updates from AA Ireland icy conditions are being reported on the Clones/Cavan Town Rd (R212) between Ballyhaise and Cavan Town. Gardaí in Baileborough are also reporting very foggy conditions and motorists are advised to use fog lights in affected areas.

In Donegal, Gardai are reports of icy conditions on the Letterkenny/Glenties Rd (R250) between Glen Swilly and Fintown. Particular care is needed at Meenaroy.

In Sligo, Gardaí are reporting very icy conditions on the Collooney/Ballintogher Rd (R290) between Ballygawley and Ballintogher.

In Roscommon, the N5 Longford/Castlebar Rd at Ballaghaderreen is particularly icy.