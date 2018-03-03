Roads are improving but there are still issues with secondary routes around Leitrim this morning

Following this morning's snowfall some roads are very slippy this morning.

The latest travel information from AA Ireland has reported slippery conditions on secondary roads around Manorhamilton. Roads around Dromahair are also very icy and motorists are advised to travel with care.

Secondary routes around Carrigallen, Ballinamore and Mohill are also difficult to navigate in some areas at the moment.

Cavan

There are poor conditions on secondary routes throughout the county though main routes are generally passable with care.

Other traffic and travel information

Bus Éireann are expect to run some Expressway services on Saturday and some regional services, depending on road conditions.

Irish Rail services will not resume until approx. 12pm today (3rd). See their website for more information.

Flights will begin to operate again from Dublin, Shannon, Cork, Kerry and Ireland West (Knock) Airports, with some cancellations on Saturday (3rd) morning. Check with your airline before travelling to the airport.