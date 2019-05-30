Drink driving in Longford....literally
stock image
One Longford driver took the whole drink driving thing to a new level, by actually drinking from a can of larger, while driving. A court appearance will shortly follow.
Longford RPU members recently arrested an intoxicated driver in Longford Town. The suspect was drinking from a can of lager whilst driving.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 29, 2019
Turned out driver was already disqualified from driving, had no tax or
insurance. Charged with a number of offences, court to follow. pic.twitter.com/5IpRJF8Xmf