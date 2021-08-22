New section of N4 to open tomorrow
Collooney to Castlebaldwin
The N4 Collooney to Castlebaldwin route is opening to traffic tomorrow, Monday, August 23.
The long awaited route will see motorists availing of the new road with the official opening to come in late September.
The €80m construction project is one of the largest of it’s kind in the country that aims to make the route safer and more efficient.
A construction contract was awarded to Roadbridge Ltd. in January 2019 to carry out the project along approximately 14.7km of the N4 National Primary Route.