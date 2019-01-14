Leitrim woman's video on the state of the health service has reached over 132,000 views

A video comment on the state of health services in the West of Ireland has been viewed more than 132,000 times.

The six minute video, posted on Facebook by Mohill woman, Harriette Brennan McCrann last week, has been viewed as far afield as Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States of America.

Harriette put up the video to highlight the extremely difficult conditions facing not just patients and their families, but also staff at hospitals in the region.

She posted the video after her father was admitted to A&E and she spent a number of hours waiting for him to get a trolley.

Harriette is full of praise for the professionalism and kindness of the the doctors and nurses instead directing her anger at politicians for failing to tackle the issues of bed shortages and staffing pressures.

See her video in full here.