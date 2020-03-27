WATCH: Leitrim families honour front staff with #clapforcarers

It began as a smattering of applause, slowly rippling through the darkness.

Right across Leitrim, people (observing social distance, of course) left their front doors and wandered out of their homes to salute those who are putting everything on the line - the doctors, nurses, paramedics, gardaí, and everyone else working to help people in the difficult conditions created by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Across the country, people stood outside their homes at 8pm to applaud workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis. The Dáil suspended all business to applaud the workers fighting Covid-19.

