#Stayathome
WATCH: Do your bit to help our front line staff in the fight to stop Covid-19
A special message from Sligo University Hospital staff
Our brave healthcare staff are staying working to protect us, the very least we can do in the face of all their hard work and sacrifice is to #stayhome and respect social distancing recommendations. Please, do not head out to amenity sites for days out with the family in the sunny weather. Do not head out for a day at the beach. This is not a holiday. Every day we stay at home and avoid unnecessary trips we give our health services time to prepare.
There were 10 deaths yesterday. Do your bit and stop the spread of Covid-19.
#Flattenthecurve
Consultant Anaesthetist in ICU at #SUH, Dr Omar Tujar advises on the importance of following @HSELive advice to #ProtectYourselfAndOthers from #coronavirus #HelpUsToHelpYou #covid19fighter @EileenMagnier @sligoweekender @SligoChampion@LeitrimLive @OceanFmIreland @EMedSligo pic.twitter.com/JCs77mgjWJ— Saolta Group (@saoltagroup) March 27, 2020
