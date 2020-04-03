Lakeland Dairies steps up safety protocols in response to Covid-19

To help halt the spread of COVID19 as well as protecting the health and wellbeing of farmers and customers, Lakeland Dairies has rolled out a new series of measures.

For customers of the Lakeland Agri stores in Longford Town, Lough Egish and Monaghan Town stores, new Perspex screens have been installed to create a strong sense of contact distancing between staff and customers.

This is on top of clear protocols in placed aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19. These include a limiting the number of customers permitted in a store at each time, a necessity to wash hands before entering the store, a call and collect service for customers who require it as well as the need for customers to remain in their vehicles while being loaded. An informative video has been produced and sent to farmers outlining the contact distancing protocols in place at the Lakeland Agri stores.

Lakeland Agri COVID-19 Agri Store Advice from Lakeland Dairies on Vimeo.

Mark Delahunty General Manager of Lakeland Agri has paid tribute to staff and customers for their patience and goodwill.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in society. At Lakeland Agri, and across our network of stores as well as at our feed mill in Lough Egish, we are playing our part to help curtail the spread of COVID-19. The health, safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff are our absolute key priorities.

“Our stores remain stocked and, with our clear protocols, we are operating efficiently.

“We also assure our customers that we continue to deliver bulk feed deliveries on time to our customers, and ask customers to observe our delivery protocols and social distancing from our delivery staff.

I greatly appreciate the efforts and understanding of both our customers and staff during what it is a testing time. We are committed to working our way through this and servicing our customers. Our technical support staff are available on the phone for any queries by calling 1890 47 47 20,” Mark said.