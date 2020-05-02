WATCH: Our own Stella McGirl is still entertaining the nation - here is her latest appearance on the Late Late Show

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Overnight superstar Stella McGirl awaits a call-up from Ear to the Ground!

Stella has been on the Late Late Show a number of times.

Leitrim's own Stella McGirl  can always be relied upon to tell it like it is and her quick wit and hilarious observations have won her a legion of fans since she first appeared on the Late Late Show.

So what better person to cheer us all up during the lockdown than Stella.

Here she is  - with her chickens - bringing a smile to all our faces.