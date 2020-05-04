WATCH: A heartwarming video from the Leitrim Ladies Gaelic Football Club in New York

The players and management of Leitrim Ladies Gaelic Football Club in New York City decided to show their support and gratitude for frontline workers in the Covid-19 crisis by completing a 1000km/625miles in a week fundraising challenge.

They not only met the challenge, they surpassed it, achieving a grand total of 720 miles raising $1000 (USD) towards Sláinte 2020 which is a collective fundraising effort to assist the Irish community in the tri-state area during the Covid-19 Crisis.

In a post to Facebook the Leitrim Ladies LGFC state: ​"To the front line workers again we say #thankyou ❤️ we also would like to nominate the clubs: Leitrim Lads NY, Kerry/Donegal senior ladies and Feile NY to do 1000km over the next week, enjoy well done to all the Leitrim ladies for the effort they put in to this challenge, especially our new mammies @kerb101 & @ciaramdonohoe who absolutely smashed it! And a huge thank you to @michaelarodican for putting the video together! #staysafe #thankyou #nystrong "

View the full video below and well done to all involved.