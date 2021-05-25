WATCH: Michael Harding will be featuring in this year's Leitrim's Health Is Wealth on May 26

The final snag lists are being taken care of in the lead up to this year's Leitrim's Health Is Wealth event. Due to covid the event will be live streamed from 8pm on Wednesday, May 26 from Manorhamilton.

A fantastic lineup of speakers have been included with one very special aim in mind - to share a message of hope!

You can tune in from 8pm via this link https://youtu.be/xg3ropnkwO0