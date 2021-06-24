THROWBACK THURSDAY: Check out the style from the Carrick-on-Shannon Community School debs in 2016

GALLERY: Check out the style from the Carrick-on-Shannon Community School debs in 2016

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Bearing in mind that Leaving Cert students have not had the chance to mark their final year in school with the traditional grad ball since the Covid-19 pandemic began, here's a nostalgic look back at the Carrick-on-Shannon Community School grad nearly five years ago.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie