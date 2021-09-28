Search

28/09/2021

Gallery: Stunning images from performance at Parkes Castle

'Last Night' at Parkes Castle

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Last Night by Treasa Nealon was performed at Parke's Castle Fivmilemourne at the weekend and the result was spectacular.

The performance was written by playwright Treasa Nealon. This site-specific performance was loosely based on the Parkes siblings who lived at Parkes Castle in the late 1600s.

Performed by Lisa Murphy, Laura Marie O'Connor and Stephen Burke. Directed by Sonia Norris and featured live music from Deirdre Armstrong of Kíla and Grainne Horan. Produced by the award-winning The Rabbits Riot Theatre Company.

