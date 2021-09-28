Gallery: Stunning images from performance at Parkes Castle

'Last Night' at Parkes Castle
The Last Night by Treasa Nealon was performed at Parke's Castle Fivmilemourne at the weekend and the result was spectacular.
The performance was written by playwright Treasa Nealon. This site-specific performance was loosely based on the Parkes siblings who lived at Parkes Castle in the late 1600s.
Performed by Lisa Murphy, Laura Marie O'Connor and Stephen Burke. Directed by Sonia Norris and featured live music from Deirdre Armstrong of Kíla and Grainne Horan. Produced by the award-winning The Rabbits Riot Theatre Company.
Hit NEXT to see the following pictures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.