WATCH: Don't become a victim of the Grinch this Christmas - keep your cars locked!

It's sound advice for any time of the year, but at Christmas, with so much shopping going on, make sure you keep your vehicle locked and valuables out of sight.
Sligo Leitrim Garda Division are warning - don't let the Grinch ruin your festive season (or criminals for that matter)!
