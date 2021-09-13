Search

13/09/2021

CAB actively investigating 14 targets across Sligo/Leitrim garda division

CAB actively investigating 66 targets across Longford / Roscommon garda division

CAB actively investigating targets in Sligo/Leitrim

Reporter:

Reporter

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is actively investigating 14 targets across the Sligo/Leitrim garda division.

In Longford/Roscommon there are 66 targets under investigation while there are 5 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and 56 in Cavan / Monaghan. There are 85 targets in the Westmeath / Meath garda division.

The statistics feature in the Annual Report of the Criminal Assets Bureau for 2020. 

Proceeds of crime actions, together with actions under the revenue and social protection provisions, yielded in excess of €4.2 million to the Exchequer.

o   Return of more than €1 million to the Exchequer under section 24 of the Criminal Justice Act 1994, which allows for the confiscation of assets of a person who has been convicted of drug trafficking and where the court has determined that the offender has benefitted from drug trafficking.

o   In spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau brought thirty one new applications before the High Court under Proceeds of Crime legislation in 2020, matching the number of applications made in 2019. The majority of these actions related to drug trafficking cases. Other frequent crime types relate to thefts, burglary, fraud and money laundering.   

o   In partnership with the University of Limerick, a Postgraduate Diploma in Proceeds of Crime & Asset Investigation was launched in February 2020. 

Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys TD, said, "Even during the circumstances of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Criminal Assets Bureau continues to play a crucial role in deterring illegal activity by freezing and confiscating assets identified as deriving from the proceeds of crime. The Bureau is an example of international best practice in law enforcement and over the last 25 years has demonstrated how we, as a country, can lead the way in tackling serious crime.

"The 2020 Annual Report evidences the hard work and dedication of Chief Bureau Officer Mick Gubbins and all of the staff and agencies involved in CAB and I would like to thank them for their ongoing efforts and determination to deprive criminals of the benefits of their illegal activity. This Government is fully committed to continuing to support the excellent work that the Bureau does.

"I welcome the agreement that was reached earlier this year between Minister Helen McEntee and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath to establish a new Community Safety Innovation Fund, to reflect the significant successes of An Garda Síochána and the Criminal Assets Bureau in disrupting criminal activity and seizing proceeds of crime by providing additional funding for investment in community safety projects. The fund will encourage and recognise the efforts of local communities on the ground to improve community safety based on their local experience and unique perspectives. Successful projects can then be shared across the country.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media