Campaign launched to help end campus sexual harassment

A campaign has been launched to raise awareness about consent to help end sexual harassment on third level campuses.

The #UnmuteConsent movement was developed in the wake of a 2020 Sexual Experiences survey of 6,026 students, which found "significant" evidence of unwanted sexual touching, attempted or completed penetration, acts of coercion and force or the threat of force.

Several tips have been outlined on the Unmute Consent website about how to promote and foster a culture of consent. This includes speaking out and reporting unacceptable behaviour, challenging perceived norms, talking about consent and practicing consent in relationships and interactions.

The campaign is the result of a collaboration between the Union of Students Ireland, Irish Universities Association, the Higher Education Authority and the Technological Higher Education Association.

It comes after the results of a survey into experiences of sexual violence and harassment in higher education was released. Launched in April, students and staff were asked to detail any experience of sexual harassment or sexual violence and, according to the Department of Further Education, there were 7,901 responses from students and 3,516 from staff.