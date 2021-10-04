"Let's do this one last time!" - Final season of Derry Girls begins filming
The final season of hit show Derry Girls has begun filming today.
Creator and writer Lisa McGee posted about the news through social media along with a picture of a clapperboard showing details of the first scene being shot.
Posting on Twitter, Ms McGee said, 'We've come a long long way together. Let's do this one last time!'
Filming on the hit comedy was due to commence in 2019, but the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown caused delays.
Derry Girls' ending was announced last week when Ms McGee said it had 'always been the plan to say goodbye after three series'.
She called the show 'a love letter' to the place she comes from.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.