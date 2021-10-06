Search

06/10/2021

James Bond, an RAF hero and equine legend memorabilia linked at local auction!

A country house with stables that gave James Bond a 'licence to thrill' is set to auction off many of its gems!

The contents of Tullamaine Castle and Stud are to go to auction on October 25 next.

Situated in the heart of Tipperary’s rich stud country, the early 1800s Tullamaine Castle has a uniquely rich history, linking a Battle of Britain hero to modern day horse racing legends, a James Bond and even a Mitford sister.

Tullamaine Castle, home of the Tipperary Hunt, has been a stud farm in its own rights for the last forty years under the tutelage of Bob Lanigan.

Bob and his wife Deirdre have now decided to take their leave of the early nineteenth century estate and having sold the castle and lands are auctioning the unique contents including a fine collection of equine art, some exceptional antiques and sculpture through auctioneer Sean Eacrett.

The auction will take place on October 25 next at the Horse and Jockey Hotel off the M8 in Tipperary from 10 am sharp.

Viewing of contents for auction will take place at Tullamaine Castle on October 22nd, 23rd and 24th, from 10am to 5pm each day, admission by catalogue only €10. NO CHILDREN ALLOWED.
 

All Covid 19 protocols will be observed.

