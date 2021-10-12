Search

12/10/2021

Increased alcohol and drug use during pandemic presents 'a very challenging time'

Increased alcohol and drug use during pandemic presents 'a very challenging time'

Reporter:

David Power

The Covid-19 pandemic has let to an increase in the misuse of alcohol and drugs and increased gambling, creating additional challenges for addiction services. 

The Sub-Committee on mental health will discuss challenges facing organisations providing addiction services and the impact of Covid-19 at a meeting in Leinster House, tomorrow, Wednesday 13 October at 9.30am.

Representatives from Alcohol Forum Ireland, Ballymun Local Drugs and Alcohol Taskforce and the Rutland Centre will appear before the Sub-Committee.

Cathaoirleach of the Sub-Committee, Senator Frances Black said: “The pandemic has led to an increase in the misuse of alcohol, drugs and gambling and has been a very challenging time for those affected by these issues and their families. The pandemic response and fear of the virus may have led to an increase in anxiety or fear for those in recovery.

"The provision of support services, treatment and aftercare has undergone a major change with face-to-face support or group meetings cancelled and services moved to phone or video calls or e-mail.

"Tomorrow is a welcome opportunity to hear from addiction support service providers about their experience during the pandemic and the challenges they are facing as restrictions are lifted," Senator Black said.

Most Popular

What a difference a day makes

Mohill's Keith Keegan takes off after winning the first throw-in in the Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Final as Domhnaill Flynn and Leitrim Gaels' Conor Guckian & Colm Moreton pursue Picture: Willie Donnellan

Gaelic Games

What a difference a day makes

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media