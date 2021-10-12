Search

12/10/2021

Watch: Nigel Farage 'tricked' into posting 'Up the Ra' message

Reporter:

David Power

Farage offers pre-paid personalised birthday greetings in video clips on the social media platform Cameo. Farage was given a birthday message to read out during one of these clips, and said the republican slogan during the clip.

He said he always rejected unsuitable messages but one can occasionally slip through the net.

In the social media recording, Farage said: “This message is for Brian, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday.

“This comes from your good friend.... Now, it’s a bit early in the day so all I’ve got actually is coffee but I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight. Up the ‘RA!”

Mr Farage said: "I do a large number of Cameo messages and always reject those that are unsuitable, but the odd one can slip through the net. It did not occur to me that this particular request was a hoax and any suggestion to the contrary is absurd.”

When asked if he would have read the message out if he knew it was in support of the IRA, Farage told the Mail Online: “Are you joking? I had a face-to-face death threat from them.”

 
 

