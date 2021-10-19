Gardaí seize €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Dublin yesterday afternoon

Gardai have seized €70,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin yesterday (Image: Shutterstock)
Gardaí have seized €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb yesterday afternoon.
The search was conducted on Capel Street, Dublin 1 yesterday at 3pm after a search warrant was granted to the Gardaí attached to Store Street Garda Station.
Gardaí also seized documents and cash to the value of €6,880.
The drugs will now be sent for analysis.
Gardaí seized €70,000 worth of cannabis herb and a sum of cash during a search operation on Capel Street, Dublin 1 yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6ydrkL55Re— Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 19, 2021
Gardaí say, investigation is still on-going and no arrests have been made at present.
