Search

26/10/2021

Gardai renew appeal to identify female remains found on beach in mid-nineties

Gardai renew appeal to identify female remains found on beach in mid-nineties

Gardai renew appeal to identify female remains found on beach in mid-nineties

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

An appeal to the public has been renewed to help identify female remains found on a beach in the mid-nineties. 

Gardai attended the scene at Ballinamona beach in Co Wexford on December 12th 1995 after they were alerted following the discovery of a badly decomposed body. 

The pathologist reported the remains to be that of a female aged between 25 and 40 years, who was approximately 176cm in height and who had undergone dental treatment including a brace fitted on her bottom teeth. 

Upon discovery, she was wearing a pair of blue ‘Lee’ jeans (sized 33/31) and brown laced shoes (size 39) with white socks. 

Two Volkswagen keys were recovered in the pocket of the jeans. 

No evidence of foul play was disclosed and the cause of death was deemed to be suspected drowning. 

Despite DNA analysis and what has been described by Gardai as "exhaustive enquiries" at the time, the body has never been identified. 

Anyone who recognises the items of clothing or who has any information is urged to contacted Gardai at Enniscorthy. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media