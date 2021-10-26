Urgent appeal for blood donations from IBTS

Give the gift of life - donate blood.
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has launched an urgent appeal for blood donors noting that current supplies are extremely low.
There is currently only two days supply of B- and three days supply of O+, O- and A+ blood types.
The next Blood Donation Clinic in North Leitrim will be at the Bee Park Resource Centre, New Line, Manorhamilton Manorhamilton on November 22 between 3.45pm and 8pm.
In Donegal town the next Clinics will be held from November 1 to 4 at The Abbey Hotel.
There is no clinic in Carrick-on-Shannon or Ballinamore during November but there are clinics in Roscommon town next month at Dr Hyde Park, Athlone Road Ardsallagh More, Roscommon from November 16-18 and again on November 21.
Due to ongoing social distancing guidelines the clinics are being run on an appointment basis. To make an appointment call 1800 222 111.
See https://www.giveblood.ie/ for more details on clinics near you and what you should do to donate.
