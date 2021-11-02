Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix this November

Netflix has announced the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue for the month ahead with a whole host of content to keep you entertained.

Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of November, there's sure to be something for all tastes.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix this November below:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Swap Shop 09/11/2021

When the "Swap Shop" radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.

The Club 5/11/2021

In 1955 Istanbul, a mother and daughter reunite after a 17-year separation. Based on a true story.

The Unlikely Murderer 05/11/2021

This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder.

Big Mouth: Season 5 05/11/2021

Romantic confessions, angry tirades and vicious rumours fly as lovebugs and hate worms wriggle their way into the hearts of the Bridgeton Middle crew.

Glória 05/11/2021

Spies, lies and secrets flourish in Glória do Ribatejo, 1968, as a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer plays all the angles of Cold War Portugal.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 05/11/2021

As a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power, journalists hunt for truth while government agents walk a thin line between justice and corruption.

Gentefied: Season 2 10/11/2021

As the Morales family rallies to fight Pop's deportation, cousins Ana, Chris and Erik face new challenges in their romantic and professional lives.

Love Never Lies 11/11/2021

Six couples are subjected to an eye-scanning lie detector in this reality show where lies cost money, and truth and trust come with a juicy cash prize.

Lies and Deceit 15/11/2021

A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the evening.

Riverdale: Season 6 11/17/2021

The dark teen drama returns for a sixth season.

Christmas Flow 17/11/2021

An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?

Tear Along the Dotted Line 17/11/2021

A cartoonist in Rome with his armadillo-for-a-conscience reflect on his path in life and unrequited love as he and his friends travel outside the city.

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 17/11/2021

Years after seeking vengeance, Yeimy lives a peaceful existence. But Charly's release from prison — and the return of an enemy — change everything.

Hellbound 19/11/2021

Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.

Blown Away: Christmas 19/11/2021

Five returning contestants fill the hot shop with festive designs in this holiday-themed competition. At stake: $10,000 and the title of Best in Glass.

Cowboy Bebop 19/11/2021

A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. They'll save the world ... for the right price. A live-action series.

New World 20/11/2021

In this reality show, six celebs strategize and sabotage to earn virtual currency they can cash in on the final day of their stay on a utopian island.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 23/11/2021

After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.

Selling Sunset: Season 4 24/11/2021

The reality series following elite LA real estate agents returns for a fourth season.

True Story 24/11/2021

A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a comedian when the fallout from a night with his brother threatens to destroy everything he's built.

F is for Family: Season 5 25/11/2021

The raunchy and nostalgic animated comedy returns for a fifth season.

School of Chocolate 26/11/2021

Famed chocolatier Amaury Guichon mentors eight top talents hoping to take their work to the next level. Only one will win a career-changing opportunity.

Light the Night 26/11/2021

In Taipei's Red-Light District of the ‘80s, mama-san Rose and the hostess ladies of a popular night club navigate love — and struggles.

Decoupled

A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

Elves 28/11/2021

While on holiday on a remote island, two siblings discover elves — but not the Christmas kind. These are bloodthirsty elves who keep the locals in fear.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Claus Family 01/11/2021

When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family's magical legacy and realizes he's the only hope to save Christmas.

The Harder They Fall 03/11/2021

Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.

Amina 04/11/2021

In 16th-century Zazzau, now Zaria, Nigeria, Amina must utilize her military skills and tactics to defend her family's kingdom. Based on a true story.

Zero to Hero 05/11/2021

Based on the true story of medal-winning Paralympian So Wa-wai, who navigated personal and physical struggles with the help of his mother.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar 05/11/2021

Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups — and hilarity — that arise from their long-distance marriage.

Love Hard 05/11/2021

After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer learns she's been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.

We Couldn't Become Adults 05/11/2021

Prodded by a friend request, a feckless forty-something recalls his past relationships from the 90s onward, looking for his vanished hopes and dreams.

Yara 05/11/2021

A determined prosecutor becomes consumed with the case of a missing 13-year-old and goes to extreme lengths to get to the truth. Based on a real case.

Father Christmas Is Back 06/11/2021

Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.

PASSING 10/11/2021

In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who's passing as white.

Happiness Ever After COMING SOON

Three best friends lean on each other amid their complex relationships as they navigate life's speed bumps and carve their own paths to happiness.

7 Prisoners 11/11/2021

An impoverished teen seeking to escape the clutches of a human trafficker must weigh living up to his moral code against his struggle to survive.

Red Notice 12/11/2021

An FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who's always one step ahead.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star 18/11/2021

When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelganger Fiona — and her dashing ex — for help.

Outlaws 22/11/2021

When an introverted teen falls in with a group of misfits, he soon realizes he may be in over his head.

Love Me Instead 19/11/2021

Mehmet Ada Oztekin directs this family drama centered around the bittersweet reunion between a father and daughter.

Dhamaka 19/11/2021

When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience.

tick, tick...BOOM! 19/11/2021

On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.

Bruised 24/11/2021

A disgraced MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Halle Berry stars and directs.

Green Snake 26/11/2021

A woman goes to extremes to rescue her sister. From director Amp Wong.

A Castle For Christmas 26/11/2021

When an American author tries to buy a castle in Scotland from a grumpy duke who's reluctant to sell, they both get more than they bargained for.

Spoiled Brats 26/11/2021

Three spoiled siblings are forced to earn their livings after their wealthy and well-meaning father pretends he's lost everything to teach them a lesson.

The Summit of the Gods 30/11/2021

A Kodak camera lures a photojournalist into a Mt. Everest adventure in this adaptation of a manga series based on a 1998 novel.

More the Merrier 30/11/2021

A comedy about sexual self-discovery, directed and co-written by Paco Caballero ("Cites").

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Your Life Is a Joke 09/11/2021

Comedian Oliver Polak gets to know celebrities at some of their favourite spots before roasting them with good-natured stand-up sets.

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet 18/11/2021

Mexican comic Carlos Ballarta is back, and this time, he's using his sharp black humour to challenge cultural and religious views from Latin America.

Catching Killers 04/11/2021

The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis 02/11/2021

In this animated documentary short, WWII vets reveal a secret US military camp near Washington where Jewish soldiers hosted and interrogated Nazi POWs.

Lords of Scam 03/11/2021

This documentary traces the rise and crash of scammers who conned the EU carbon quota system and pocketed millions before turning on one another.

A Cop Movie 05/11/2021

This documentary walks the line between fact and fiction, delving into corruption in the Mexican police through the experiences of two officers.

Animal 10/11/2021

This immersive series follows the world's most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.

Tiger King 2 17/11/2021

Didn’t think there could possibly be any more twists and turns to this story? Tiger King returns with a second season that digs further into the mysteries, madness and mayhem that captivated audiences around the world.

Lead Me Home 18/11/2021

Fighting just to survive, California's homeless population suffers as housing costs soar, pushing more of the disadvantaged onto the streets.

Procession 19/11/2021

Six men who were sexually abused by Catholic clergy as boys find empowerment by creating short films inspired by their trauma.

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 19/11/2021

Our minds are capable of great things, but they can also undermine our best intentions. Delve into the science behind creativity, brainwashing and more.

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings 23/11/2021

A small-town fender-bender leads to a staggering story of injustice in this documentary series from the makers of "Presumed Guilty."

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier 26/11/2021

After Birgit Meier vanishes in 1989, police missteps plague the case for years. But her brother never wavers in his painstaking quest to find the truth.

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible 29/11/2021

Climber Nims Purja leads a team of Sherpas with a goal to climb all 14 of the peaks over 8,000 meters in seven months, shattering the record of seven years.

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Ridley Jones: Season 2 02/11/2021

The museum magic continues for brave kid Ridley and her courageous crew with new friends, more risky missions and Ridley's quest for her Compass Eye!

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest 16/11/2021

Join Johnny and Dukey on an epic interactive quest to find the perfect meatloaf — and save themselves from eating Dad's gross "garbage loaf" for dinner.

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing 16/11/2021

Learn along with Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo as they make their way through a musical alphabet, from awesome A's to mighty M's and all the way to Z!

Dogs in Space 18/11/2021

In the not-so-distant future, Earth’s scientists send a fleet of genetically enhanced dogs to explore the galaxy in search of a new planet to call home.

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast 23/11/2021

Guests arrive at Waffles and Mochi’s home to celebrate Freezy Day, the puppets’ winter holiday. There’s just one problem. Freezy Day doesn’t exist!

Robin Robin 27/11/2021

A stop-motion holiday musical special from Aardman. When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.

Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist 30/11/2021

Charlie changes classic tales using different shapes, and he needs your help. Visit a fairytale salon, a mermaid ball and even outer space!

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories 30/11/2021

Charlie and his new friend Yetilda D. Yeti pair up for some stompy snowy adventures!

Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical 30/11/2021

Charlie Cupid tries to spread love around Colorforms City in a special musical episode.

NETFLIX ANIME

Super Crooks 25/11/2021

Johnny Bolt recruits a group of ragtag supervillains for one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss. What can go wrong?

HIGHLIGHTS FOR NOVEMBER

Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories & Bubble Trouble 01/11/2021

Argo 01/11/2021

Deck the Halls 01/11/2021

Friday 01/11/2021

Friday the 13th (2009) 01/11/2021

How to Be Single 01/11/2021

John Wick: Chapter 2 01/11/2021

L.A. Confidential 01/11/2021

Monster-in-Law 01/11/2021

My Mad Fat Diary: Seasons 1-3 01/11/2021

Point Break 01/11/2021

Ransom 01/11/2021

Screwed 01/11/2021

Spotlight 01/11/2021

The Lady in the Van 01/11/2021

Hustlers 02/11/2021

Jumanji: The Next Level 04/11/2021

Beaver Falls: Season 1-2 05/11/2021

Brüno 16/11/2021

Doom 16/11/2021

Fear 16/11/2021

Love Actually 16/11/2021

Siren 16/11/2021

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 7 17/11/2021

Earwig and the Witch 18/11/2021

Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 1-3 19/11/2021

Black Christmas 20/11/2021

Blue Story 20/11/2021

21 Bridges 21/11/2021

Little Women 26/11/2021

Like a Boss 27/11/2021

Playing with Fire 27/11/2021

Sonic the Hedgehog 27/11/2021

The Rhythm Section 27/11/2021