02/11/2021

Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix this November

Netflix has announced the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue for the month ahead with a whole host of content to keep you entertained.

Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of November, there's sure to be something for all tastes.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix this November below: 

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Swap Shop 09/11/2021  

When the "Swap Shop" radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.

The Club  5/11/2021  

In 1955 Istanbul, a mother and daughter reunite after a 17-year separation. Based on a true story.

The Unlikely Murderer  05/11/2021  

This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder.

Big Mouth: Season 5  05/11/2021  

Romantic confessions, angry tirades and vicious rumours fly as lovebugs and hate worms wriggle their way into the hearts of the Bridgeton Middle crew.

Glória  05/11/2021    

Spies, lies and secrets flourish in Glória do Ribatejo, 1968, as a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer plays all the angles of Cold War Portugal.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3  05/11/2021    

As a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power, journalists hunt for truth while government agents walk a thin line between justice and corruption. 

Gentefied: Season 2  10/11/2021    

As the Morales family rallies to fight Pop's deportation, cousins Ana, Chris and Erik face new challenges in their romantic and professional lives.

Love Never Lies  11/11/2021    

Six couples are subjected to an eye-scanning lie detector in this reality show where lies cost money, and truth and trust come with a juicy cash prize.

Lies and Deceit  15/11/2021    

A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the evening.

Riverdale: Season 6  11/17/2021  

The dark teen drama returns for a sixth season.

Christmas Flow 17/11/2021    

An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?

Tear Along the Dotted Line   17/11/2021   

A cartoonist in Rome with his armadillo-for-a-conscience reflect on his path in life and unrequited love as he and his friends travel outside the city.

The Queen of Flow: Season 2  17/11/2021    

Years after seeking vengeance, Yeimy lives a peaceful existence. But Charly's release from prison — and the return of an enemy — change everything.

Hellbound  19/11/2021    

Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.

Blown Away: Christmas   19/11/2021    

Five returning contestants fill the hot shop with festive designs in this holiday-themed competition. At stake: $10,000 and the title of Best in Glass.

Cowboy Bebop  19/11/2021   

A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. They'll save the world ... for the right price. A live-action series.

New World  20/11/2021    

In this reality show, six celebs strategize and sabotage to earn virtual currency they can cash in on the final day of their stay on a utopian island.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2    23/11/2021    

After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.

Selling Sunset: Season 4  24/11/2021

The reality series following elite LA real estate agents returns for a fourth season.

True Story  24/11/2021  

A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a comedian when the fallout from a night with his brother threatens to destroy everything he's built.

F is for Family: Season 5   25/11/2021  

The raunchy and nostalgic animated comedy returns for a fifth season.

School of Chocolate  26/11/2021  

Famed chocolatier Amaury Guichon mentors eight top talents hoping to take their work to the next level. Only one will win a career-changing opportunity.

Light the Night  26/11/2021   

In Taipei's Red-Light District of the ‘80s, mama-san Rose and the hostess ladies of a popular night club navigate love — and struggles.

Decoupled  

A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

Elves   28/11/2021     

While on holiday on a remote island, two siblings discover elves — but not the Christmas kind. These are bloodthirsty elves who keep the locals in fear.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Claus Family   01/11/2021    

When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family's magical legacy and realizes he's the only hope to save Christmas.

The Harder They Fall   03/11/2021     

Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.

Amina   04/11/2021     

In 16th-century Zazzau, now Zaria, Nigeria, Amina must utilize her military skills and tactics to defend her family's kingdom. Based on a true story.

Zero to Hero  05/11/2021    

Based on the true story of medal-winning Paralympian So Wa-wai, who navigated personal and physical struggles with the help of his mother.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar   05/11/2021    

Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups — and hilarity — that arise from their long-distance marriage.

Love Hard  05/11/2021    

After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer learns she's been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.

We Couldn't Become Adults  05/11/2021  

Prodded by a friend request, a feckless forty-something recalls his past relationships from the 90s onward, looking for his vanished hopes and dreams.

Yara   05/11/2021  

A determined prosecutor becomes consumed with the case of a missing 13-year-old and goes to extreme lengths to get to the truth. Based on a real case.

Father Christmas Is Back   06/11/2021   

Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.

PASSING 10/11/2021  

In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who's passing as white.

Happiness Ever After  COMING SOON    

Three best friends lean on each other amid their complex relationships as they navigate life's speed bumps and carve their own paths to happiness.

7 Prisoners  11/11/2021    

An impoverished teen seeking to escape the clutches of a human trafficker must weigh living up to his moral code against his struggle to survive.

Red Notice   12/11/2021     

An FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who's always one step ahead.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star   18/11/2021    

When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelganger Fiona — and her dashing ex — for help.

Outlaws   22/11/2021  

When an introverted teen falls in with a group of misfits, he soon realizes he may be in over his head.

Love Me Instead   19/11/2021     

Mehmet Ada Oztekin directs this family drama centered around the bittersweet reunion between a father and daughter.

Dhamaka   19/11/2021    

When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience.

tick, tick...BOOM!   19/11/2021    

On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.

Bruised   24/11/2021     

A disgraced MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Halle Berry stars and directs.

Green Snake   26/11/2021    

A woman goes to extremes to rescue her sister. From director Amp Wong.

A Castle For Christmas   26/11/2021     

When an American author tries to buy a castle in Scotland from a grumpy duke who's reluctant to sell, they both get more than they bargained for.

Spoiled Brats  26/11/2021     

Three spoiled siblings are forced to earn their livings after their wealthy and well-meaning father pretends he's lost everything to teach them a lesson.

The Summit of the Gods 30/11/2021   

A Kodak camera lures a photojournalist into a Mt. Everest adventure in this adaptation of a manga series based on a 1998 novel.

More the Merrier   30/11/2021     

A comedy about sexual self-discovery, directed and co-written by Paco Caballero ("Cites").

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Your Life Is a Joke  09/11/2021     

Comedian Oliver Polak gets to know celebrities at some of their favourite spots before roasting them with good-natured stand-up sets.

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet   18/11/2021  

Mexican comic Carlos Ballarta is back, and this time, he's using his sharp black humour to challenge cultural and religious views from Latin America.

Catching Killers  04/11/2021   

The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis  02/11/2021   

In this animated documentary short, WWII vets reveal a secret US military camp near Washington where Jewish soldiers hosted and interrogated Nazi POWs.

Lords of Scam   03/11/2021     

This documentary traces the rise and crash of scammers who conned the EU carbon quota system and pocketed millions before turning on one another.

A Cop Movie   05/11/2021    

This documentary walks the line between fact and fiction, delving into corruption in the Mexican police through the experiences of two officers.

Animal   10/11/2021     

This immersive series follows the world's most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.

Tiger King 2   17/11/2021    

Didn’t think there could possibly be any more twists and turns to this story? Tiger King returns with a second season that digs further into the mysteries, madness and mayhem that captivated audiences around the world.

Lead Me Home  18/11/2021   

Fighting just to survive, California's homeless population suffers as housing costs soar, pushing more of the disadvantaged onto the streets.

Procession  19/11/2021

Six men who were sexually abused by Catholic clergy as boys find empowerment by creating short films inspired by their trauma.

The Mind, Explained: Season 2  19/11/2021   

Our minds are capable of great things, but they can also undermine our best intentions. Delve into the science behind creativity, brainwashing and more.

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings   23/11/2021    

A small-town fender-bender leads to a staggering story of injustice in this documentary series from the makers of "Presumed Guilty."

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier   26/11/2021    

After Birgit Meier vanishes in 1989, police missteps plague the case for years. But her brother never wavers in his painstaking quest to find the truth.

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible   29/11/2021    

Climber Nims Purja leads a team of Sherpas with a goal to climb all 14 of the peaks over 8,000 meters in seven months, shattering the record of seven years.

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Ridley Jones: Season 2   02/11/2021     

The museum magic continues for brave kid Ridley and her courageous crew with new friends, more risky missions and Ridley's quest for her Compass Eye!

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest    16/11/2021    

Join Johnny and Dukey on an epic interactive quest to find the perfect meatloaf — and save themselves from eating Dad's gross "garbage loaf" for dinner.

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing  16/11/2021     

Learn along with Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo as they make their way through a musical alphabet, from awesome A's to mighty M's and all the way to Z!

Dogs in Space  18/11/2021  

In the not-so-distant future, Earth’s scientists send a fleet of genetically enhanced dogs to explore the galaxy in search of a new planet to call home.

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast   23/11/2021   

Guests arrive at Waffles and Mochi’s home to celebrate Freezy Day, the puppets’ winter holiday. There’s just one problem. Freezy Day doesn’t exist!

Robin Robin    27/11/2021     

A stop-motion holiday musical special from Aardman. When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.

Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist    30/11/2021     

Charlie changes classic tales using different shapes, and he needs your help. Visit a fairytale salon, a  mermaid ball and even outer space!

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories   30/11/2021   

Charlie and his new friend Yetilda D. Yeti pair up for some stompy snowy adventures!

Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical    30/11/2021     

Charlie Cupid tries to spread love around Colorforms City in a special musical episode.

NETFLIX ANIME

Super Crooks    25/11/2021     

Johnny Bolt recruits a group of ragtag supervillains for one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss. What can go wrong?

HIGHLIGHTS FOR NOVEMBER

Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories & Bubble Trouble 01/11/2021

Argo 01/11/2021

Deck the Halls 01/11/2021

Friday 01/11/2021

Friday the 13th (2009) 01/11/2021

How to Be Single 01/11/2021

John Wick: Chapter 2 01/11/2021

L.A. Confidential 01/11/2021

Monster-in-Law 01/11/2021

My Mad Fat Diary: Seasons 1-3 01/11/2021

Point Break 01/11/2021

Ransom 01/11/2021

Screwed 01/11/2021

Spotlight 01/11/2021

The Lady in the Van 01/11/2021

Hustlers 02/11/2021

Jumanji: The Next Level 04/11/2021

Beaver Falls: Season 1-2 05/11/2021

Brüno 16/11/2021

Doom 16/11/2021

Fear 16/11/2021

Love Actually 16/11/2021

Siren 16/11/2021

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 7 17/11/2021

Earwig and the Witch 18/11/2021

Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 1-3 19/11/2021

Black Christmas 20/11/2021

Blue Story 20/11/2021

21 Bridges 21/11/2021

Little Women 26/11/2021

Like a Boss 27/11/2021

Playing with Fire 27/11/2021

Sonic the Hedgehog 27/11/2021

The Rhythm Section 27/11/2021

