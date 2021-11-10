Strict rules and conditions to be implemented if Garth Brooks concert gets approved

Dublin City Council (DCC) has indicated it may allow the Garth Brooks concerts to be rescheduled next year if “exceptional or unforeseen circumstances” occur.

Reported by Independent.ie, it was revealed that DCC has a list of rules and restrictions if the concerts are to go ahead, to minimise as much disruption as possible as it received 120 submissions and objections to the proposed dates.

DCC's assistant chief executive Richard Shakespeare has compiled a seven page document outlining 20 separate conditions that organisers must adhere to for the two concerts.

Some of the conditions outlined in the document include a free complaints 'hotline' and email address which must be in place from when construction begins for the September dats until it ends.

No private helicopters can be used for filming purposes, strict noise controls that state rehearsals can only be carried out from 12-10pm and cannot last any longer than three hours at any one time and the PA must be turned off at 8pm.

A strict curfew which states the country music star must be off the stage by 10.30pm at the latest and live music cannot start on the dates until after 5pm.

The venue must be staffed "at all times where there is concert-related activity" in the the stadium.

An updated traffic plan must be submitted as part of the final Event Management Plan and must be approved by DCC and An Garda Síochána.

Consideration must be given to the siting of the stage and speakers so they are not “directly facing any of the nearby residential properties”.

The planning authority has said that it will look at a request to alter the dates, if necessary, provided the new dates are within 10 weeks of the original one and they must be green-lit by DCC, An Garda Síochána and the HSE.

In 2014, all five dates for the superstar’s sold-out Croke Park concerts were cancelled after an agreement could not be reached with DCC on the number of gigs.