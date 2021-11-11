REVEALED: How much each county is getting from €9 million Community Activities Fund

A €9 million fund has been announced to support community groups impacted by COVID-19 to help with running costs and improvements to facilities.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD made the announcement on Thursday.

The Community Activities Fund will support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

Groups will also be able to use the funding to carry out necessary repairs and to purchase equipment such as tables and chairs, tools and signage, laptops and printers, lawnmowers, canopies and training equipment.

The once-off fund will be allocated under the Department’s Community Enhancement Programme and will be administered locally by the Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).

Announcing the funding today, Minister Humphreys said: “This funding is about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during COVID-19.

“These grants may be small in nature, but they help thousands of community organisations, clubs, men’s and women’s sheds, youth centres and parish halls.

“I would encourage all interested groups to get in touch with their Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) that administers the programme in their area.

“Supporting local communities to shape their future is a key focus of the Government’s new rural development policy, Our Rural Future. The funding I am announcing today will ensure that important work can continue to be delivered by communities on the ground and I’m delighted that every single county will benefit,” she said.

Minister O’Brien said: “This past year has, once again, shown the importance of a vibrant Community and Voluntary sector. The efforts of local community groups & volunteers throughout the pandemic has been immense and this funding will help to provide practical support to smaller community groups and facilities at a grassroots level across the country.

“I hope that this will continue to help foster and grow the community spirit that is so evident across Ireland,” he said.

In order to allow flexibility, the Department is not setting a national closing date, but will allow each LCDC to set its own, to best suit its area. The Department will require that all closing dates are no later than 28 February 2022. Groups should check with their LCDC for further details.

For details on the funding in each Local Authority area please see the below.

Local Authority area Amount

Carlow €268,411

Cavan €269,514

Clare €278,514

Cork City €307,407

Cork County €312,599

Donegal €318,923

Dublin City €424,612

Dun Laoghaire €284,216

Fingal €301,042

Galway City €264,910

Galway County €286,802

Kerry €284,817

Kildare €296,027

Kilkenny €272,638

Laois €273,048

Leitrim €258,445

Limerick €305,884

Longford €264,769

Louth €291,084

Mayo €290,406

Meath €285,786

Monaghan €265,141

Offaly €277,101

Roscommon €266,602

Sligo €268,168

South Dublin €338,797

Tipperary €299,381

Waterford €288,997

Westmeath €273,141

Wexford €300,129

Wicklow €282,686