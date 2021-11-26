Search

26 Nov 2021

'Support your local' - Minister encourages people to buy real Irish Christmas trees

'Support your local' - Minister encourages people to buy real Irish Christmas trees

'Support your local' - Minister encourages people to buy real Irish Christmas trees

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

People are being encouraged to buy real Christmas trees over the holiday season to support local Irish producers. 

According to Minister of State for Agriculture, Pippa Hackett, Irish growers produce about 650,000 Christmas trees annually, 200,000 of which are exported abroad. 

She said, "Whether it is buying a Christmas tree from your local retailer or going to a farm to pick out your Christmas tree, it is an experience that marks the beginning of the season for so many families.

"I encourage you to support your local, sustainable growers in rural Ireland this year by choosing a real Irish Christmas tree. It is more environmentally friendly, has a lower carbon footprint than an artificial tree and enhances the Christmas experience." 

Minister Hackett is advising buyers to ensure trees are kept in a water stand to reduce needle loss. 

Along with her call to buy real trees, she is also encouraging growers to apply for the 2022 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector. 

She said, "A 50% budget increase to €9 million was secured for 2021 and this has been maintained for 2022, reflecting the importance of the sector. I encourage Christmas tree growers to consider applying for the 2022 Scheme." 

