1.4 million to receive social welfare Christmas bonus next week

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, today announced that the Christmas bonus will be paid to some 1.4 million people next week.

As part of the Budget 2022 discussions, Minister Humphreys secured a 100% Christmas bonus again this year, at a cost of over €313 million. The Christmas bonus is paid to long-term social welfare recipients such as pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and lone parents.

Minister Humphreys also announced that the qualifying period for people in receipt of an eligible Jobseeker’s payment has been reduced to 12 months from 15 months. In addition, long-term recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will also receive this year’s Christmas bonus. Time spent on the PUP by customers who have since moved to a Jobseeker’s payment will count towards reaching the 12 month requirement.

Announcing the Christmas bonus, Minister Humphreys said: “Christmas is a special time of the year but it can be a particularly expensive period for individuals and families. Therefore, I’m really pleased to announce that a 100% Christmas Bonus will once again be paid this year, benefitting almost 1.4 million people.

“The bonus will be paid into people’s accounts beginning next week – providing an additional support to the likes of our pensioners, carers, lone parents, people on disabilities and people on a long-term jobseeker’s payment.

“As a former Minister for Business, I know that our retail community are still feeling the impact of Covid-19. This past two years has been so difficult for our small and medium businesses. I am therefore urging everyone to consider spending the Christmas bonus locally this year. If we keep our business in our towns, we will keep our towns in business.”