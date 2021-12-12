Search

12 Dec 2021

Truckers’ fuel protest blocking up Dublin city is ‘not the way to do business’

Truckers’ fuel protest blocking up Dublin city is ‘not the way to do business’

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

Reporter

A protest by truckers and hauliers against soaring fuel prices that is expected to cause havoc in Dublin city centre is “not the way to do business”,  Minister Simon Harris has said.

The Further Education Minister has hit out at groups including the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices over plans for a day-long “blockade” of the city on Monday.

Retailers have condemned the plans, warning it will be the “difference between survival and closure” for many stores already badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A similar protest two weeks ago caused heavy disruption on motorways and in the city centre, and Monday’s demonstration is expected to be even larger.

Minister Harris said the Government had engaged with the Irish Road Haulage Association, which opposes the protests, around measures to tackle fuel costs.

He said: “My colleagues Minister (Eamon) Ryan and Minister Hildegarde Naughton had a very good meeting with the Irish Road Haulage Association on Friday, where the IRHA did table a proposal in relation to an expanded rebate scheme.

“Both ministers have undertaken to very seriously consider that.

“That’s the way to do business though.

“What is not the way to do business is for splinter groups to blockade effectively our capital city tomorrow and cause other hard-pressed taxpayers very significant difficulty in going about their business and indeed people in accessing our health services and the likes.”

“I know that’s a view shared by the IRHA and others. Decent proposals have been tabled by the IRHA and they will be given very serious consideration and very quick consideration,” he said in an appearance on RTE’s The Week In Politics.


Lorry drivers take part in a protest in November outside the Shelbourne Dublin Hotel to call for lower fuel prices (Niall Carson/PA)

Retail Excellence said the demonstrations would threaten jobs, and said “sympathy is rapidly running out” for the truckers and hauliers.

Its managing director, Duncan Graham, said: “Footfall in Dublin city centre is down by 30% on 2019 levels, as people continue to steer clear of the capital and instead shop online or in suburban shopping centres.

“This action by truckers and hauliers is a body-blow which will drive another nail into the coffin of many city centre retailers who are in desperation mode now.

“In any normal year, the Christmas period is critically important for retailers.

“This year – after months of enforced closures, decreased footfall, the increased cost of trade, severe weather disruption and having to contend with the same fuel prices that hauliers are protesting against – it will be the difference between survival and closure.”


Simon Harris said the planned truckers’ protest was ‘not the way to do business’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

Independent TD Verona Murphy has called on the Government to cut direct taxes on fuel to alleviate the situation.

Ms Murphy said: “The direct taxes applied to fuel here are in the region of 52% price per litre.

“So where you see 1.65 (euros, £1.40) for the price of a litre of fuel, over 80 cents (68p) of that is going to the Government in direct taxes.

“We’re an island, we’re unique in that regard. As members of the EU now we’re on the periphery.

“If we’re going to remain competitive on an EU stage and a world stage, we’re going to have to look at our direct taxes and reduce them in relation to the cost of fuel.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media