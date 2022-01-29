Man dies after being carried on car bonnet while trying to stop thief

A man who was carried on the bonnet of his car as a thief drove it away has died in hospital, gardai said.

Ian McDonnell was carried a distance on the bonnet as he tried to stop the theft of his car in Clondalkin, Dublin.

The 50-year-old was found lying on the road with life-threatening injuries at around 6.15pm on Sunday January 23.

Gardai said that Mr McDonnell had been at his business premises when he tried to stop the theft of his grey Volkswagen Passat, registration number 161 OY 1861.

Emergency services were called to Robinhood Road and he was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital in a serious condition.

Gardai said that Mr McDonnell died on Friday evening.

A family liaison officer has been appointed. Gardai said their sympathies go to his wife, children and extended family and friends.

A post-mortem will be carried out on Saturday.

Gardai at Ballyfermot investigating this incident have established a team under a senior investigating officer. They said that significant progress has been made following witness interviews, door-to-door inquiries and the use of CCTV images.

The Volkswagen Passat was found on Limekiln Green, Greenhills, on Friday. The vehicle has been recovered to be forensically examined.

A second vehicle involved in the incident, a silver-coloured Toyota Aqua, registration number 152 D 32687, which was stolen in Crumlin last Sunday, was found burnt out in Ballinascorney, Tallaght, on Tuesday.

Gardai said this vehicle will also be forensically examined.

Gardai in Clondalkin said they want to speak to anyone who was in the Robinhood Road area on the evening of January 23 between 5.30pm and 7pm and who may have witnessed any activity which drew their attention, or who may have any video dashcam footage.

Investigating gardai said they are looking for any information on where either car was parked at any location, or whether either vehicle was seen in any petrol station or any other location over those days.

Gardai are also seeking help from anyone who may have seen either of the cars in the areas of Ballymount, Walkinstown, Tallaght, Kylemore Road or Ballyfermot between 6.30pm and 9pm last Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin garda station on 01 6667600.