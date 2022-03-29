Search

31 Mar 2022

An Garda Síochána urge public to report bribery and corruption

Reports can be made at your nearest Garda Station or by calling the Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting Line on 1800 40 60 80 or via email to gneb_acu@garda.ie

An Garda Síochána provides advice to Victims of Coercive Control

File photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

29 Mar 2022 5:14 PM

Gardaí are reminding anyone who witnesses or experiences bribery and corruption to report it as soon as possible. While not common in Ireland, there are some high-risk sectors such as procurement (public and private sectors), aviation, defence, construction, energy, charity/NGO and telecoms. The developing world is also considered high-risk, particularly areas with ineffective government and conflict zones.

Gardaí in the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau are currently investigating several procurement cases. Established in 2017, the unit investigates reports of both foreign and domestic bribery and corruption and it supports local Garda units that are investigating less complex cases.

After the enactment of the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018 some new offences were created under Section 18, including a corporate liability or ‘failure to prevent’ offence. This means a corporation is liable for the corrupt acts of its director, manager, secretary, employee, agent or subsidiary unless it can prove that it took all reasonable steps to prevent the offence. Also, Irish anti-corruption law has a global reach so Irish nationals and Irish companies can also be held accountable for bribery and corruption offences committed abroad.

What is the impact of unreported bribery and corruption?

Bribery and corruption can have serious negative impacts on society, individuals and businesses. It can affect a nation’s standing and reputation in the world (e.g., including reducing the level of foreign direct investment and confidence in a country’s economy); allow organised crime and terrorism to flourish; cause violations of human rights; and deny people access to justice, healthcare and other basic services. It can also increase the cost of doing business and ruin careers and reputations.

What should you do if you experience or witness bribery or corruption?

• If you experience or witness bribery or corruption you should report it as soon as possible to Gardaí

• It is not acceptable for a public official to request a payment or benefit to carry out their duties – such a request should be refused and reported

• All employees (public and private sector) should refuse any offer of a personal payment or benefit to do any act in relation to their employment or business. This should also be reported

• All corporates should take reasonable steps and exercise all due diligence to prevent bribery and corruption (e.g., active prevention through regular risk assessments, training, and measures to limit any exposure to bribery and corruption)

• Don’t let it go unreported - reports of Bribery and Corruption can be made at your nearest Garda Station or by calling the Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting Line on 1800 40 60 80 or via email to gneb_acu@garda.ie

Speaking at today’s briefing Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunne of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said:

"We are fortunate in Ireland that bribery and corruption aren’t widespread in society. But we can’t be complacent either because there are several serious and complex bribery and corruption cases, currently under investigation by An Garda Síochána, in relation to both the public and private sectors. Bribery and corruption are not acceptable in Irish society or when conducting business abroad and An Garda Síochána is committed to proactively investigating offences of this nature. We would encourage members of the public to report possible cases of bribery and corruption, that might otherwise go unreported, to our confidential reporting line on 1800 40 60 80.”

