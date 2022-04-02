Search

02 Apr 2022

CCPC research shows increase in shopping from Irish based sites post Brexit

Gardaí issue online shopping warning ahead of Christmas rush

Reporter:

CCPC

02 Apr 2022 4:19 PM

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has released research it commissioned from Ipsos MRBI in December 2021 examining the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit on consumers awareness and behaviours while shopping online.

This survey follows on from similar research which took place in 2019 and 2020, before the United Kingdom officially left the European Union. The 2021 research found that there was strong growth in online shopping from Irish based websites post-Brexit, with 44% of those surveyed buying more from these websites in the past year alone.

This change in behaviour is significant as in 2019, only 1 in 10 of consumers indicated their intent to buy more from Irish based websites post-Brexit. A quarter of those surveyed reporting that they are purchasing more from local businesses than before the pandemic. 

Further results showed that 16% of consumers have stopped buying from GB based sites post-Brexit, while 44% are buying less in comparison to 2020 when just 18% of consumer stated they would stop buying or buy less from GB based sites post-Brexit.  When asked about experiencing problems when purchasing from GB websites post-Brexit 46% of consumers have experienced difficulties and less than half of this group (44%) had their issues resolved. Unexpected costs (e.g. customs charges) and delayed delivery were the most common issues experienced by consumers. 

Commenting on the research, Jeremy Godfrey, Chairperson of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said:  “The COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit have both had a significant effect on online shopping by Irish consumers. Our research shows there has been a steady growth in online shopping from Irish websites, and a reduction from websites based in the UK. Consumers who buy from outside the EU have fewer protections, and this makes Irish and EU websites more attractive to them. Irish businesses should make sure they are familiar with consumer protection laws and how to comply with relevant requirements. This means they will satisfy their customers’ expectations and avoid the risk of enforcement action by the CCPC”.

The CCPC’s research, which was carried out among 1,000 adults across the country, points to increased opportunity for Irish businesses who sell online as 38% of people surveyed said they would maintain all of the changes in their online shopping behaviour post-pandemic, almost double the number of consumers who indicated the same in 2020.  

The CCPC has emphasised that businesses need to ensure that their online information (i.e. contact details) and terms and conditions (i.e. returns/refunds) are compliant with consumer protection laws. This is more important than ever due to consumers having an improved understanding of consumer rights, evident when comparing results from previous surveys in 2019 and 2020. 

To ensure your business is compliant with consumer law when selling goods or services online you should visit the CCPC’s ‘Selling Online’ guide which has a selling online retailer checklist outlining the main obligations when selling online and where you can find out more about your obligations as an online retailer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media