'Severe' lack of HAP affordable properties outside capital, new report reveals

A new report from the Simon Community has found there is a "severe" lack of affordable Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) properties outside the capital.

The quarterly Locked Out report - which looks at the availability of homes to rent over a three-day period - examines the experience of people on low incomes dependent on HAP to access private rental housing.

The March 2022 report found that only 737 unique properties were available to rent at any price within the 16 study areas over the three dates surveyed.

This represents a decrease of 45% from the 1,349 properties available to rent in December 2021, which the report notes is a "stark decline".

Head of Policy and Communications at the Simon Communities of Ireland, Wayne Stanley, called the contrast between reports "shocking".

He said, "The vast contrast between this Locked Out report and the last Locked Out report is shocking. The latest homeless figures saw 6,825 adults living in emergency homeless accommodation; the highest number of adults in homelessness ever recorded by the Department.

"These numbers must be addressed and action must be taken before the situation escalates further. We need a housing system that works for everyone. The Minister has committed to enacting the Simon Bill which will be an integral protection measure for renters in Ireland. This important homeless prevention measure needs to be enacted as a matter of urgency."

Most properties available under HAP rates in the 2022 study were found in Dublin City, where discretionary limits allow an additional 50% of the standard rate.

This discretion is limited to 20% in Local Authority areas around the country, something the Simon Community seeks to change.

Mr Stanley continued: "HAP rates are currently under review with the Department of Housing and we want a commitment to raise discretionary HAP rates across the country to 50% and a reassessment of the standard rate given the rising cost of living and rents.

"HAP rates have remained stagnant since 2016 and rents continue to rise. Since then, the national average rent has risen by over 40%. This means the most vulnerable are left to pay unsustainable top-ups, putting them at risk of tenancy breakdown and homelessness. We need to ensure our rental market is affordable and secure, so that it prevents individuals and families from being evicted into homelessness."

As per the recent study, just 80 properties were available under a standard or discretionary HAP limit in at least one of the four categories (single person, couple, couple/one parent plus one child, couple/one parent plus two children).

This represents a decline of 46% on the 148 properties available within at least one HAP category in the December 2021 study, and a "drastic" 92% less than the 906 properties available in June 2021.

During the course of the study, only one property was deemed affordable for a single person under the standard HAP rates, which was in Galway City Suburbs.

This same property was reportedly also the only one available for a couple.