Large quantity of suspected cocaine seized after search

Gardaí seized approximately €160,000 of suspected cocaine during the course of a search as part of Operation Tara on Friday evening.
As a result of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Arklow and Enniscorthy areas, a residence in Enniscorthy, County Wexford, was searched under warrant at approximately 6:20pm by Gardaí from the Wicklow Detective and Drugs Units, Enniscorthy Detective Unit and the South Eastern Region Armed Support Unit.
During the course of this search, approximately €160,000 of suspected cocaine was seized (pending analysis).
No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation..
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
