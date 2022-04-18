Search

18 Apr 2022

PSNI appeal for information on third anniversary of Lyra McKee murder

18 Apr 2022 11:58 AM

Northern Irish police have marked the third anniversary of Lyra McKee's murder with another appeal for information. 

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Derry as she observed rioting in the Creggan area in April 2019. 

An extremist group styling itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the journalist and author.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said, "As we approach the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019, our thoughts very much remain with her family, partner, friends and colleagues. Lyra’s family not only continue to mourn for her but also for her mother, who sadly passed away after Lyra’s murder.

"To date, as part of our ongoing investigation, we have made 30 arrests and nine people have been charged, three with murder and six with public order offences.

“The investigation into Lyra’s murder remains very active and I would like to thank the community for their response and support throughout our investigation. I want to re-state the commitment of the police service to work with the community as we collectively seek to release communities from the influence of terrorists.”

“While grateful for the considerable public support we have received, we still need the public’s help. If anyone has any information about the events which led up to Lyra’s murder, and they have yet to come forward, please contact detectives in absolute confidence by calling 101. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely confidentially 0800 555 111.”

