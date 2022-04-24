P&O ferries resume service from Northern Ireland to Scotland following controversy

P&O Ferries has resumed a full service from Northern Ireland to Scotland.
The Larne to Cairnryan route has been interrupted in recent weeks after the company replaced nearly 800 seafarers with cheaper agency staff.
The sackings sparked anger among unions and political representatives.
The European Highlander ferry, which is one of two ferries which operate on the Irish Sea route, was subjected to an inspection by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
This morning (Sunday April 24), P&O informed customers via Twitter that the services from Larne to Cairnryan have resumed sailing.
Five departures from Larne and four departures from Cairnryan were expected to take place today.
The European Causeway and the European Highlander ferries were operating on the route on Sunday afternoon according to the Marine Traffic app.
