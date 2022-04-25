Russia's embassy in Ireland has found a heating oil supplier, ambassador announces

Yury Filatov, the Russian ambassador to Ireland, has said that Russia's embassy has secured a heating oil supplier.

The diplomat made the comments on Saturday last as he attended the consecration of festive Easter food at Dublin’s only Russian Orthodox church.

It follows after the embassy earlier this month admitted that it was running low on supplies, as Irish oil companies reportedly refused to deliver supplies.

The rejections were reportedly done in protest over the country’s current invasion of Ukraine.

The ambassador's comments also follow after Mr Filatov last month told Russian state-owned television that Ireland is 'hostile to Russia and everything Russian', and accused the Irish government of being to the forefront of 'anti-Russian events' in the European Union.

Mr Filatov also said that he has received 'many letters of support' for Russia's invasion.

He also acknowledged the Irish public in general overwhelmingly oppose Russia’s actions in Ukraine, saying: "It is a really important, it is a complex situation;

Mr Filatov also insisted that he 'for Ukrainians as well', explaining: "We don’t have a quarrel with Ukrainians, it is the (Ukrainian) government and the neo-Nazi movement that are a danger to us and a danger to Europe as well."

When he was asked about his critique of Ireland's overwhelming support of Ukraine last month by a journalist, Mr Filatov replied: "I don’t want to get into this quarrel."

He followed this up with a comment that appeared to imply that certain members of the Irish media-sphere are biased against Russia: "One thing is what you publish in your newspaper, the other thing is the truth... the truth is different."