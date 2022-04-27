Search

27 Apr 2022

Ireland can expect another Covid surge in 4 to 6 weeks, says WHO

Ireland can expect another Covid surge in 4 to 6 weeks, says WHO

Reporter:

David Power

27 Apr 2022 2:57 PM

Ireland can expect another surge in Covid-19 infections in four to six weeks, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The WHO's special envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro said hospitals may face “quite a lot of illness” again as case numbers trend upwards once more.

There will continue to be new surges every three months, he said.

“We’ve actually been going down in terms of numbers around the world for the last four to six weeks,” Dr Nabarro said.

“I think it will pick up again in about another four to six weeks and there’ll be another surge. There will be a surge in Ireland as well as in the British isles, and that may lead to quite a lot of illness in hospitals again.”

He added that there will continue to be new surges roughly every three months.

Figures for patients requiring hospitalisation and ICU care in Ireland have been dropping significantly over the past days and weeks. 

There were just 38 cases in ICI with Covid-19 today, Wednesday April 27.

That is the lowest number so far this year. 

The total number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen to 435, the lowest number since December 26, last year. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media