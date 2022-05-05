Search

05 May 2022

Gardai arrest swim coach in connection with sexual offence allegations

05 May 2022 4:47 PM

Gardai have arrested a man in the Dublin area in connection with sexual offence allegations.

Swim Ireland confirmed that one of its coaches had been suspended as gardai carry out an investigation.

Gardai said a man aged in his 30s had been arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

He was detained at a Garda station in west Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardai said.

In a statement, Swim Ireland said a matter was raised with its national children’s officer earlier this year, who then contacted the authorities “straight away”.

It added: “All relevant protocols are active including informing and assisting relevant parties.

“Our priority is to offer appropriate support to those involved and to co-operate with the Garda investigation.

“As we understand it, this is not a matter that has previously been raised with the gardai and our national children’s officer continues to liaise closely with them.”

