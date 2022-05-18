Search

18 May 2022

High court proceedings commenced against Sean Quinn for alleged trespassing

High court proceedings commenced against Sean Quinn for alleged trespassing

High court proceedings commenced against Sean Quinn for alleged trespassing

Reporter:

Court Reporter

18 May 2022 5:29 PM

Two companies that were part of the former Quinn group have launched High Court proceedings against the former billionaire businessman and the group's founder Sean Quinn.

The action has been brought by Mannok Cement Limited and Mannok Build Ltd which allege that Mr Quinn is trespassing on a quarry owned by the companies.

They are seeking an injunction restraining Mr Quinn, who the firms say has no entitlement to be on Swanlinbar Quarry in Co Cavan, from trespassing on the site.

The companies claim that on several occasions since late 2019 Mr Quinn has trespassed on their lands.

The most recent trespass, it is claimed occurred on May 8th last when he was seen driving on its lands, in his E class Mercedes Benz, including at Swanlinbar Quarry.

The firms now want the High Court to grant them an injunction restraining Mr Quinn from trespassing on their lands.

In documents put before the Court the firms say the lands are active industrial sites, where heavy machinery is being operated, and Mr Quinn's alleged presence amounts to a significant health and safety risk.

Only authorised people are allowed to be present on the site, it is claimed.

Mr Quinn has no right or interest in the lands, and has no defence to the claims against him, the firms allege.

The firms say they are not entirely certain what is the purpose of Mr Quinn's alleged trespasses.

They believe his actions amount to "a misguided form of aggression in the form of defiance" aimed towards the company's management. 

The plaintiffs claim their lawyers wrote to Mr Quinn requesting that he cease trespassing on the lands.

The two companies are subsidiaries of Mannok Holdings DAC, which was formerly Quinn Industrial Holdings DAC/Quinn Group/Aventas Group and is part of the Mannok group which specialises in the sale and supply of building products and packaging solutions.

The firm's directors fear that unless restrained by the court Mr Quinn will continue to trespass where it is claimed he will pose a health and safety risk.

Mr Quinn, it is claimed, also trespassed on lands owned by the firms in Northern Ireland. In 2021 Mr Quinn gave an undertaking before a Belfast Court not to trespass on lands at Doon in Co Fermanagh.

In a sworn statement to the court the two companies CEO Liam McCaffrey said that he and his management team have been the subject of "a long and well publicised campaign of intimidation, violence and serious threats."

One of the firm's directors Kevin Lunney was kidnapped and seriously assaulted.

Mr McCaffrey said while Mr Quinn has "repeatedly condemned the violence against the management team" the defendant had said in a newspaper interview in 2021 that he wanted the directors of Mannock removed and that he  (Mr Quinn) would do anything he could do in his power "to get those boys out."

On Wednesday, the two firms, represented in court by Andrew Fitzpatrick SC secured permission from Ms Justice Siobhan Stack to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on Mr Quinn at his home address at Greaghrahan, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

The court made its order on an ex-parte basis, where only one side was represented in court.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media