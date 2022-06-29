Emergency services called to fire at house in Dublin

Emergency services have attended the scene of a fire at a property in Dublin.
Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the house in the city centre on Wednesday morning after a blaze broke out.
Gardai said they are at the scene of the fire on Parkgate Street, which emergency services were alerted to after 9.15am.
Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Operations are ongoing and we have asked Luas to suspend trams in that area.
“There are also traffic restrictions in place.”
