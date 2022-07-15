Search

15 Jul 2022

'Hugely important' fund to refurbish vacant properties announced by Humphreys

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

15 Jul 2022 11:52 AM

A new fund to refurbish vacant properties around Ireland has been announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development. 

Heather Humphreys announced details of the fund - which offers applicants up to a maximum of €50,000 - today (Friday July 15) along with the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien. 

The fund will provide grants of up to €30,000 for the refurbishment of vacant properties for occupation as a principal private residence. 

Where refurbishment costs exceed the standard grant, a maximum top-up amount of up to €20,00 will be available if the property is confirmed to be derelict (structurally unsound and dangerous). 

Minister Humphreys said, "This is a hugely important scheme for individuals and families throughout the country who are trying to secure a home. It will also play a decisive role in addressing the issue of vacancy and dereliction which faces many rural communities. 

"By supporting people to renovate vacant properties as Minister O’Brien is enabling through this new Fund, we not only support more people to live, work and raise families in rural areas, but we also revitalise our rural areas for the benefit of everyone.” 

